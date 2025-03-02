Ukraine's Foreign Ministry: IAEA violated Ukraine's sovereignty due to Russian blackmail

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity by several International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) staff members as a result of Russian blackmail. For the first time, the rotation of these employees at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant took place without Ukraine's approval.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Details: Ukraine has sent a note of protest to the IAEA leadership, though holding Russia fully responsible for these actions. The ministry stated that Russia is "creating artificial obstacles for the operation of international organisations in Ukraine, forcing them to violate Ukrainian law".

It was specified that Russia refused to provide security guarantees for IAEA staff if they travelled through Ukrainian-controlled territory, thereby "forcing the Agency to accept Russian conditions".

The ministry described the IAEA rotation as a "humanitarian evacuation under conditions of threats to life and health".

Quote: "Ukraine has sent a note of protest to the IAEA leadership, condemning the violation of our state's sovereignty and territorial integrity and warning against any similar actions in the future.

The Ukrainian side will also raise the issue of Russia's unprecedented blackmail at the upcoming meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors."

Background: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom reported a new rotation of IAEA experts arriving at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which for the first time took place via Russian-occupied territory without Ukraine’s approval.

