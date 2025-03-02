Czechs finish fundraising for Black Hawk helicopter for Ukraine's defence

The Czech volunteer initiative Darek pro Putina (Gift for Putin) has raised more than CZK 70 million (about US$2.89 million) to buy a Black Hawk helicopter for Ukraine.

Source: data on the initiative's website, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Czech volunteers report that over 20,500 donors have contributed nearly CZK 72.3 million (about US$2.99 million) in total.

"Czechia has become the first country in the world whose citizens have pledged to buy a military helicopter for Ukraine. We've raised more money [than initially planned] and will use it to transport a Black Hawk UH-60 to Ukraine," Darek pro Putina said.

They also noted that they had managed to purchase "cheaper and newer" equipment that Ukraine needs to counter Russian aggression.

The fundraising began in November 2023, when the initiative presented a used American Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter named Chester in Prague.

Background: As of December, a Czech initiative to raise funds for the purchase of drones for use in the fighting in Ukraine had raised more than CZK 203 million (over €8 million).

