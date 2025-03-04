Zelenskyy: Ready to work for peace under Trump's "strong leadership"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine seeks peace and he is ready to work towards it "under President Trump’s strong leadership".

Quote: "None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts. We are ready to work fast to end the war..."

Details: He emphasised that Ukraine wants to reach a "strong final deal" with the United States "very fast".

Zelenskyy said he values how much America has helped Ukraine and is grateful for this, and he remembers "the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins".

He also stated that he is sorry about how the meeting at the White House went and wants to make things right.

Quote: "Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive."

More details: Regarding the mineral and security agreement, Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is ready to sign it "any time and in any convenient format".

Quote: "We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively."

