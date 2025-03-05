Russia attacks Kherson overnight: man killed

The Russians attacked the city of Kherson on the night of 4-5 March, killing a 55-year-old man in the Korabelnyi district, injuring others and damaging buildings.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked the Korabelnyi district of the city last night. A 55-year-old man sustained fatal injuries."

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russians had targeted residential infrastructure in the oblast over the past day. Two high-rise buildings and seven houses were damaged in the attacks. Russian strikes also affected cars. Six residents of Kherson Oblast were injured.

