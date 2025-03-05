Over 6 million players worldwide played Ukrainian video game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

GSC Game World has announced exciting news: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has surpassed 6 million players in less than four months since its release.

Source: S.T.A.L.K.E.R.OFFICIAL on X (Twitter), as reported by Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The developers did not disclose the exact player count for each platform. However, estimates suggest that over 2.5 million copies were sold on Steam. Since the game is also available on Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store, it is likely that a significant portion of the remaining 3.5 million players experienced the game via Game Pass.

This is an impressive achievement. For comparison, the most optimistic estimates indicate that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has sold 415,000 copies on Steam, while Avowed from Obsidian Entertainment has reached 237,000 players. Both titles were available on Game Pass from day one, making GSC Game World’s success even more remarkable.

