Japanese agency seeks to replace USAID in some Ukrainian projects

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is considering financing energy and infrastructure programmes in Ukraine previously covered by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Source: a statement by Hideki Matsunaga, Head of the JICA Ukraine Office, at the 5th Ukrainian-Japanese Forum, as reported by Ukrinform

Details: Matsunaga noted that USAID and JICA have different approaches, making it challenging to take over certain USAID-implemented programmes, particularly in the legal sector and direct funding of civil society.

Quote from Matsunaga: "But we would like to identify the gaps that have emerged in the energy sector and try to fill them as much as possible.

Of course, we have certain budgetary constraints, but we would like to do more. We must seriously consider the energy and infrastructure sectors, and we will be looking into them."

Background:

In its first days in office, the US president’s administration suspended funding for international aid via the USAID agency, which Trump said he wanted to eliminate.

US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz does not believe that cutting foreign humanitarian aid will lead to the US ceding global influence to China and Russia.

