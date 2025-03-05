Austria supports Grain from Ukraine programme

Austria has backed the Grain from Ukraine food programme, contributing €2 million.

Source: press service for Ukraine’s Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food

Details: Ukraine’s Agriculture Minister Vitalii Koval discussed cooperation in the agricultural sector and trade relations with Austrian Ambassador to Ukraine Arad Benkö. Koval also expressed gratitude to Austria for its contribution to Ukraine’s Grain from Ukraine programme.

Quote from Koval: "This is an additional €2 million for food security, which is an important step in supporting countries suffering from hunger."

Details: Koval emphasised that European integration is one of the priorities of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food and outlined the steps already taken toward EU accession. The parties also discussed the need for joint efforts at European Commission level to ensure the smooth export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Quote from Koval: "Austria remains an important trade partner of Ukraine: in 2024, bilateral trade in food and agricultural products amounted to US$210 million. Ukraine mainly exported maize, fruit and vegetable juices, soya beans, sunflower oil, frozen fruits and nuts. In return, Austria supplied Ukraine with chocolate and cocoa-based products, ready-made sauces, animal feed, maize, and still and carbonated mineral water."

Details: The minister also proposed exploring a mechanism to insure agricultural trade transactions between Ukraine and Austria against war-related risks.

Background: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Agriculture Minister Vitalii Koval agreed to coordinate efforts to scale up the Grain from Ukraine programme, transforming it into Food from Ukraine.

