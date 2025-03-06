All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Car sales in Russia drop by a quarter, further decline expected amid sanctions

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 6 March 2025, 12:25
Car sales in Russia drop by a quarter, further decline expected amid sanctions
Car manufacturing. Photo: Getty Images

Sales of new passenger cars in Russia dropped by 24.9% on a year-on-year basis in February, the first drop in monthly sales since April 2023.

Source: Reuters, citing Russian analytical agency Autostat

Details: Until February, sales had been growing for 22 consecutive months, recovering from the downturn in 2022 caused by the war against Ukraine and the withdrawal of Western carmakers like Renault and Volkswagen.

Advertisement:

Growth has started to slow since the end of last year, and Autostat forecasts a 10–20% fall in the Russian car market in 2025. A 15% decline is expected due to high interest rates and sanctions.

Chinese carmakers have significantly expanded their presence in the Russian market, accounting for more than half of sales compared to less than 10% before the war.

Chinese brands dominate the top 10 in sales, except for the undisputed leader, Russia’s largest carmaker Avtovaz, which sold 24,573 vehicles in February, down 14.3% year-on-year.

Background: The Chinese company Chery started assembling cars in Russia at three plants that had been vacated by Western competitors, including Volkswagen and Mercedes, to sell on the Russian market.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiasanctions
Advertisement:
Norway to increase aid to Ukraine to almost US$8bn this year
Ukraine's defence minister on suspension of US intelligence sharing: We are working on alternatives
Europe ready to take responsibility for security and defeat Russia in arms race, Polish PM says
Russians sentence Zaporizhzhia NPP worker to 15 years for alleged collaboration with Ukraine's Security Service – video
Zelenskyy's political opponents respond to reports of secret talks with Trump's team
US state secretary calls Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine "proxy war between US and Russia"
All News
Russia
Kremlin agrees with US state secretary's remarks on proxy war between Russia and US
Russia officially appoints ambassador to US
US state secretary calls Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine "proxy war between US and Russia"
RECENT NEWS
21:47
US defence secretary says he is "very encouraged" by latest signs from Kyiv
21:26
Senator Graham expects Trump to impose sanctions on Russia if Putin refuses to negotiate
21:11
Trump's envoy to Middle East confirms meeting with Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia
20:44
EU to propose that Ukraine use credit from frozen Russian assets for defence spending, says source from EU country
20:33
Zelenskyy presents initial steps for peace at European Council meeting
19:53
US pushes Ukraine towards ceasefire with resource deal, says Bloomberg
19:41
Russia's human rights commissioner claims Ukrainian journalist Roshchyna killed in captivity had no procedural status in Russia
19:22
US and Ukrainian representatives to meet in Saudi Arabia next week, say Fox News journalist
19:04
Norway to increase aid to Ukraine to almost US$8bn this year
18:40
Trump's special envoy Kellogg: Istanbul agreements are not equitable framework, entirely new approach needed
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: