Trust in Zelenskyy among Ukrainians rises to 68% amid deterioration of Ukraine-US relations – poll

The level of trust among Ukrainians in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has risen from 57% in the first half of February to 68% amid worsening relations with the administration of US President Donald Trump and after the Oval Office dispute.

Source: a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology on 4 February - 4 March

Details: According to the poll, as of the first half of February 2025, before the deterioration of relations between Ukraine and the United States, 57% of Ukrainians trusted Zelenskyy, while 37% did not. The balance of trust and distrust was +20%.

Advertisement:

Between 14 February and 4 March, the level of trust in the head of state increased to 67%, while the share of those who distrusted him decreased to 29%. Accordingly, the balance of trust and distrust improved to +38%.

Dynamics of trust in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2019-2025

"To what extent do you trust or distrust Volodymyr Zelenskyy?"

Sociologists noted that many significant events took place between 14 February and 4 March, including an emotionally charged meeting at the White House on 28 February.

Dynamics of trust in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during February-early March 2025

Trust was higher in the period 14-28 February than in the period 4-9 February, and in the period 1-4 March, trust in Zelenskyy rose to 68%. Distrust in the same period was 27%. The balance of trust and distrust for the period 1-4 March 2025 was +41%.

Trust in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the regional dimension

The situation is quite similar in all regions of Ukraine, and the balance of trust and distrust is positive. Trust in the president is slightly lower in Ukraine’s east, but even in this region, the majority trust Zelenskyy, with 60% trust, and 36% distrust him. In other regions (west, centre, south), 66% - 69% trust him, and 28% - 30% distrust him.

For reference: The Omnibus public opinion poll was conducted from 14 February to 4 March, to which a question about trust in Zelenskyy was added on the pollster’s own initiative. A total of 1,029 respondents were interviewed by telephone based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers in all regions of Ukraine (controlled by the government). The survey was conducted with adult citizens of Ukraine (aged 18 and older) who resided in the government-controlled territory of Ukraine at the time of the survey.

The sample did not include residents of the territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities (meanwhile, some respondents were IDPs who had moved from the occupied territories), and the survey was not conducted with citizens who had moved abroad after 24 February 2022.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

In wartime, a certain systematic deviation is added to the above formal error.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!