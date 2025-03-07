Russians shell Kherson Oblast, killing civilian
Friday, 7 March 2025, 12:29
Russian forces shelled the village of Mykilske in Kherson Oblast with artillery on 7 March, killing a 65-year-old man.
Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote: "The investigators reported that on 7 March, at around 11:00, the Russian army attacked Mykilske in the Kherson district with artillery."
Details: A man, 65, was reported to have been killed in the attack. Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation in a criminal case over a war crime involving the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
