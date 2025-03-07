All Sections
Russians shell Kherson Oblast, killing civilian

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 7 March 2025, 12:29
Russians shell Kherson Oblast, killing civilian
Entrance sign in Kherson Oblast. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces shelled the village of Mykilske in Kherson Oblast with artillery on 7 March, killing a 65-year-old man.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The investigators reported that on 7 March, at around 11:00, the Russian army attacked Mykilske in the Kherson district with artillery."

Details: A man, 65, was reported to have been killed in the attack. Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation in a criminal case over a war crime involving the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Kherson Oblastcasualtiesattack
Kherson Oblast
