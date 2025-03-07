Russian ambassador to Bulgaria chased out of Sofia gallery amid chants of "Murderer!" – video

Eleonora Mitrofanova, Russia’s ambassador to Bulgaria, was forced to leave the National Gallery Kvadrat 500 in Sofia as attendees chanted "Murderer!" and "This is not Moscow".

Source: Radio Free Europe’s Bulgarian Service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The incident occurred on Thursday evening during the opening of an exhibition by the New York activist group Guerrilla Girls.

A video obtained by Radio Free Europe from journalist Iva Roudnikova shows Mitrofanova entering one of the halls at Kvadrat 500. Initially, she was met with silence, but then a young woman began shouting "This is not Moscow. This is Europe", and Mitrofanova responded in Russian.

As Mitrofanova moved to the next hall, the young woman, who identified herself as Natalia Todorova, continued following her, calling her a "murderer". In the next hall, where a larger crowd had gathered, more people joined in chanting "This is not Moscow".

Guerrilla Girls is a group of visual artists who remain anonymous by wearing gorilla masks. On Thursday evening, two of its founding members, using the pseudonyms Frida Kahlo and Käthe Kollwitz, were present in Sofia to introduce the exhibition The Art of Behaving Badly. The activists are visiting Bulgaria at the invitation of the Bulgarian Fund for Women in partnership with the National Gallery/Kvadrat 500.

Notably, former Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov directly accused Mitrofanova of bribing Bulgarian MPs and engaging in subversive activities against the country.

In 2023, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Mitrofanova of spreading disinformation after she claimed that sending Bulgarian troops to Ukraine would negatively impact Sofia-Moscow relations.

