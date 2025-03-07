All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia's Sovcomflot tanker operator complains that US sanctions have slashed profits

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 7 March 2025, 18:27
Russia's Sovcomflot tanker operator complains that US sanctions have slashed profits
A tanker. Photo: Getty Images

Russia's largest tanker operator, Sovcomflot, has blamed Western sanctions for a dramatic fall in profits in 2024 and warned that new restrictions imposed this year will put additional pressure on the company.

Source: Reuters

Details: In 2024, the US and the EU imposed sanctions on Sovcomflot and its fleet in an effort to reduce Russian oil revenue that can be used to fund the war against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Sovcomflot, which is owned by the Russian state, has reported a 55% drop in net profit for 2024 to US$424 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) has fallen by 34% to US$1.01 billion, while revenue has declined by 19.3% to US$1.87 billion.

Western sanctions have targeted the so-called "shadow fleet" which Russia has been using to get round the G7 countries' oil price cap.

This restriction, which was introduced at the end of 2022, prohibits Western companies from providing insurance and transport services for Russian oil sold for more than US$60 per barrel.

In January, the US added new Sovcomflot tankers to the sanctions list and cancelled a licence that had previously allowed some of the company's vessels to operate despite the sanctions.

"New large-scale sanctions from the US [Treasury], imposed after the reporting date, have become an additional restricting factor in the company's operations," Sovcomflot said.

The tightening of sanctions has forced some of the company's vessels to stand idle, which creates additional operational difficulties.

Sovcomflot also expects revenues from some ship chartering contracts to fall as a result of the sanctions.

Background: In April 2024, it was reported that the Russian company Sovcomflot had renamed some of its oil tankers after they were sanctioned by the US.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Advertisement:
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
Poland responds to Musk on Starlink shutdown: We will seek other providers
Man injured in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih dies in hospital
Musk: Ukrainian front will collapse if I switch off Starlink
Ukraine's air defence downs 73 out of 119 Russian drones overnight
All News
RECENT NEWS
21:16
Ukraine signs memorandum with IRIS-T manufacturer, supply will triple
20:58
First volunteers in Ukraine's military contract programme for 18-24-year-olds take oath – photos
20:35
Russians regain control over two settlements in Kursk Oblast – DeepState
20:15
Ukrainian Mahuchikh wins third consecutive European indoor championship title
20:08
Musk promises not to cut Ukraine off from Starlink despite disagreeing with Kyiv's policies
19:35
Trump responds to accusations that he's siding with Russia
19:19
Romania's former president calls Trump "butcher from the White House" for weakening Ukraine
18:37
UK government says it continues to share intelligence with Ukraine
18:22
US state secretary insists that "no one has threatened" to cut Ukraine off from Starlink
17:57
Trump on Ukraine possibly not surviving without US aid: "It may not survive anyway"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: