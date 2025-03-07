"A man of great heart": veterinarian and soldier Zakhar Palii killed in action

Zakhar Palii, a veterinarian and fighter from the 95th Separate Air Assault Polissia Brigade, has been killed in action.

Details: "Zakhar wasn’t just a top-class professional, he was also a man of great heart. He dedicated his life to caring for animals. He worked at the Druh veterinary clinic and had a passion for mountain hiking," USAVA said.

Zakhar joined Ukraine’s defence forces in the early days of the full-scale war. As a member of the 95th Separate Air Assault Polissia Brigade, he carried out combat missions in areas with some of the most intense fighting, including Sumy, Kherson, Donetsk and Kursk oblasts.

Zakhar was just 35 when he was killed.

He had been awarded several state honours for his heroism, including the Golden Cross and the Silver Cross – honorary badges from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces – and the Order For Courage, Third Class.

"His comrades remember him as a man of honour, a devoted friend, and a leader who always boosted morale and understood everyone around him," USAVA emphasised. "This loss is an immense sorrow for his family, friends, colleagues, and the entire veterinary community."

Zakhar’s colleagues from the Druh veterinary clinic said he did more than just treat animals – he saved lives and made the world a better place.

"His contribution to our clinic’s development was invaluable, and we will always be grateful for the knowledge, warmth and support he gave, which remain in our hearts," his colleagues wrote. "He remained true to his calling to save lives until the very end – first at his workplace and then on the front line."

Halyna Lazurchuk, director of the White Angel charity, shared that Zakhar saved the lives of many of the animals under her care.

"He rescued hundreds of animals from near-certain death," she wrote in a Facebook post. "He was an extremely intelligent, talented and principled person who was always learning and improving. His expertise in differential diagnosis was unparalleled.

Thank you for saving Borets when he was on the brink of death and giving him five more years of life and love. Thank you for Theodore, whom other vets would have put down when he was one month old; thanks to Zakhar, he has been bringing joy to his owners for the past eight years. Thank you for... I could go on and on."

