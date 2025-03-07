All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Five killed, nine injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 7 March 2025, 21:13
Five killed, nine injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Five civilians have been killed and nine others injured as a result of Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Quote: "The armed forces of the aggressor state dropped two aerial bombs, likely FAB-250 bombs equipped with a UMPK unified gliding and correction module, on the village of Ivanopillia. An 89-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries under the rubble of a destroyed house.

Advertisement:

Four more men, aged 43, 57, 62 and 75, were killed in the city of Pokrovsk and the villages of Yablunivka and Kostiantynopil."

Details: Five local residents – women aged 47, 55, 63, and 80, as well as a 76-year-old man – sustained mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds during air and artillery attacks on houses in these settlements.

Three other civilians in Drobysheve suffered shrapnel wounds and contusions, including a 65-year-old man, his 58-year-old wife, and a 75-year-old man. A 51-year-old man sustained injuries in the village of Dobropillia.

The Russian attacks also caused damage to buildings, vehicles and a gas pipeline.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warcasualtiesDonetsk Oblast
Advertisement:
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia and oblast, fire breaks out
Poland's PM on latest Russian strikes on Ukraine: This is what happens when someone appeases barbarians
US ban on intelligence sharing with Ukraine causes significant losses among Ukrainians, Time says
Day of mourning declared in Donetsk Oblast after Russian strike on Dobropillia
Six months in Kursk: the problems facing Ukraine's defence forces
Russians attack Ukraine with 3 missiles and 145 UAVs
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
"A man of great heart": veterinarian and soldier Zakhar Palii killed in action
Sumy Oblast increases electricity imports by two and half times due to Russian strikes
Ukraine conducts successful counterattacks on Pokrovsk front, Estonian Intelligence says
RECENT NEWS
22:55
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia and oblast, fire breaks out
21:35
Ukrainian documentary Mission 200 wins Grand Prix at international film festival in Riga – video
21:13
Russians drop explosives on residents of Kherson Oblast, killing two people
20:23
Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Dobropillia: One of the most brutal strikes, 50 people injured
19:20
Russians kill man in Kharkiv Oblast as he walked down the street
19:07
Polish foreign minister on Orbán's Ukraine poll: an EU referendum on Hungary's membership would be interesting
18:51
Sweden allocates €2 million to develop opportunities for women in Ukraine
18:18
Russia suffers heavy losses near Sudzha on Kursk front, no large-scale breakthrough near Ukrainian border
17:59
"Highly productive" talks held in Kyiv with UK delegation, says Zelenskyy
17:56
Finland condemns deadly Russian strikes on Kharkiv and Dobropillia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: