Five killed, nine injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Five civilians have been killed and nine others injured as a result of Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Quote: "The armed forces of the aggressor state dropped two aerial bombs, likely FAB-250 bombs equipped with a UMPK unified gliding and correction module, on the village of Ivanopillia. An 89-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries under the rubble of a destroyed house.

Four more men, aged 43, 57, 62 and 75, were killed in the city of Pokrovsk and the villages of Yablunivka and Kostiantynopil."

Details: Five local residents – women aged 47, 55, 63, and 80, as well as a 76-year-old man – sustained mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds during air and artillery attacks on houses in these settlements.

Three other civilians in Drobysheve suffered shrapnel wounds and contusions, including a 65-year-old man, his 58-year-old wife, and a 75-year-old man. A 51-year-old man sustained injuries in the village of Dobropillia.

The Russian attacks also caused damage to buildings, vehicles and a gas pipeline.

