Five people killed and over 30 injured in Russian strikes on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts in 24 hours

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 9 March 2025, 08:54
The aftermath of a Russian strike on the city of Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast. Photo: prosecutor's office

Five people have been killed and more than 30 injured in Russian bombardments of Donetsk and Kherson oblasts on 8 March.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Reports indicate that Russian strikes killed two people in the settlements of Pokrovsk and Siversk in Donetsk Oblast.

A further 23 civilians were injured across Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, specifically 12 in Druzhkivka, eight in Kostiantynivka, two in Pokrovsk and one in Podilske.

Meanwhile, three people were killed and nine others injured in the Russian bombardments of Kherson Oblast.

The Ukrainian authorities noted that Russian troops had targeted critical and social infrastructure and populated areas in Kherson Oblast, damaging a high-rise building and 18 houses.

Donetsk OblastKherson Oblastattack
