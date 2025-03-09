All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian government endorses resolution to transfer weapons design documentation to scale up production

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 9 March 2025, 11:09
Ukrainian government endorses resolution to transfer weapons design documentation to scale up production
Stock photo: Ukroboronprom

The Ukrainian government has endorsed a resolution regulating the rules for transferring design documentation for Ukrainian weapons to various business entities to scale up their production.

Source: Herman Smetanin, Ukraine's Minister of Strategic Industries

Quote from Smetanin: "If a state customer in the field of defence procurement intends to purchase weapons in quantities exceeding the production capacity of state-owned firms, the Ministry of Defence should initiate the transfer of design documentation for their production to another manufacturer with the capacity to handle their production, including private producers.

Advertisement:

Naturally, the resolution regulates the issue of preserving state secrets and protecting intellectual property rights."

Details: Smetanin states that this will help to cover the Ukrainian defence forces' need for weapons and military equipment to a greater extent by domestic defence companies and scale up the production of Ukrainian weapons and military equipment.

He adds that as a result, producers will be able to secure more contracts and produce more defence goods.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

weapons
Advertisement:
Russia attacks Odesa with drones: large-scale fires erupt – photo, video
Ukrainian air defence downs Iskander-M ballistic missile and 79 UAVs overnight
EU grants temporary protection to 4.3 million Ukrainians, most in Germany and Poland
Elon Musk "not sure" but suspects cyberattack on X came from Ukrainian IP addresses
Trump says Putin has no cards in Ukraine talks, although up until Friday he did
Zelenskyy's plane arrives in Saudi Arabia
All News
weapons
Defence Ministry authorises use of new domestic remote control system for smoke dischargers
Ukraine provides The Hague with proof of Russian chemical weapons violations
Dutch PM and Zelenskyy discuss €700 million investment in drones for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
10:04
Russia has not confirmed Trump envoy's visit but says US contacts are "quite intensive"
09:45
Russian drone attack: 7 houses damaged in Kyiv Oblast, warehouses and equipment hit in Kharkiv Oblast – photo, video
09:04
US opposes harsh language in G7 statements on Russia in order not to harm peace talks
08:37
Russia attacks Odesa with drones: large-scale fires erupt – photo, video
08:18
Ukraine's General Staff: 140 combat clashes occur over past day
08:12
Ukrainian air defence downs Iskander-M ballistic missile and 79 UAVs overnight
07:41
Moscow claims hundreds of drones targeted Russia overnight: 337 UAVs reportedly downed – photos
07:28
Russians attacks cyclist in Kherson using drone
07:24
UpdatedLargest drone attack on Moscow: 74 UAVs allegedly downed – photos
07:04
Russia loses 1,300 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: