Ukrainian government endorses resolution to transfer weapons design documentation to scale up production
The Ukrainian government has endorsed a resolution regulating the rules for transferring design documentation for Ukrainian weapons to various business entities to scale up their production.
Source: Herman Smetanin, Ukraine's Minister of Strategic Industries
Quote from Smetanin: "If a state customer in the field of defence procurement intends to purchase weapons in quantities exceeding the production capacity of state-owned firms, the Ministry of Defence should initiate the transfer of design documentation for their production to another manufacturer with the capacity to handle their production, including private producers.
Naturally, the resolution regulates the issue of preserving state secrets and protecting intellectual property rights."
Details: Smetanin states that this will help to cover the Ukrainian defence forces' need for weapons and military equipment to a greater extent by domestic defence companies and scale up the production of Ukrainian weapons and military equipment.
He adds that as a result, producers will be able to secure more contracts and produce more defence goods.
