Musk calls for sanctions against Ukrainian oligarchs

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSunday, 9 March 2025, 12:16
Elon Musk. Photo: Getty Images

American billionaire Elon Musk has called for sanctions to be imposed on the ten richest Ukrainian oligarchs.

Source: Musk on X (Twitter)

Details: X user Nick Sortor shared a video showing a Ukrainian flag unfurled outside the White House, saying he was sure it had been funded by American taxpayers.

He urged the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), headed by Elon Musk, to investigate whether the flag was funded by the US federal budget.

"Place sanctions on the top 10 Ukrainian oligarchs, especially the ones with mansions in Monaco, and this will stop immediately. That is the key to the puzzle," Musk tweeted in response to another user who called for an end to financial support for Ukraine.

According to Forbes, the wealthiest Ukrainians as of April 2024 were:

  1. Rinat Akhmetov – US$4 billion;
  2. Viktor Pinchuk – US$2 billion;
  3. Vadym Novynskyi – US$1.2 billion;
  4. Kostiantyn Zhevago – US$1.2 billion;
  5. Hennadii Boholiubov – US$1 billion;
  6. Ihor Kolomoiskyi – US$1 billion (as of 2023).

Ukrainian sanctions have been imposed on four of the six billionaires.

In December 2022, Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council imposed sanctions on Vadym Novynskyi. On 12 February 2025, sanctions were imposed on Zhevago, Boholiubov and Kolomoiskyi. Ukraine's fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, has also been sanctioned.

Furthermore, US sanctions have been in effect against Ihor Kolomoiskyi since 2021.

