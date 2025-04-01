All Sections
Zelenskyy: NATO membership not included in mineral deal

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 1 April 2025, 22:32
Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that there is no NATO issue in the mineral deal with the United States, nor has there ever been.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv on 1 April, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "As for this agreement and the NATO issue, there is no NATO issue in this agreement, nor has there ever been."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that lawyers from both sides are working on a new draft of the agreement.

Background:

  • While speaking to journalists on 31 March, Trump claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to withdraw from the mineral deal and has warned him of "big problems" if he does so.
  • "We made a deal on rare earth and now he’s saying, 'well, you know, I want to renegotiate the deal'. He wants to be a member of NATO. Well, he was never going to be a member of NATO. He understands that. So if he's looking to renegotiate the deal, he's got big problems," Trump added.

