All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Billionaires with over US$100bn leave Russia

Oleksii ArtemchukWednesday, 2 April 2025, 13:44
Billionaires with over US$100bn leave Russia
Petr Aven. Photo: Getty Images

A total of 24 businessmen who were previously considered Russian are now listed as representatives of other countries in the new Forbes world ranking. Their combined wealth reaches US$110 billion.

Source: The Moscow Times

Details: Thus, Alfa Group co-founder Alexei Kuzmichev (US$7.5 billion) is now listed as a Frenchman, former Alfa Bank president Petr Aven (US$4.7 billion) has become a Latvian billionaire, and Inteko founder Yelena Baturina (US$1.3 billion) is listed as a British entrepreneur.

Advertisement:

Most of the "former" Russian billionaires now live in Switzerland: among them are Mikhail Prokhorov (US$10.7 billion), Yegor Kulkov (US$4.1 billion), and Vladimir and Nikolai Fartushnyaki. Other changes include: Andrey Melnichenko (US$17.4 billion) now represents the UAE, Alisher Usmanov (US$16.7 billion) – Uzbekistan, and Dmitry Rybolovlev (US$6.4 billion) – Monaco.

This trend has intensified since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Due to sanctions, a Russian passport has become an obstacle to doing business in the West. At least six billionaires, including Revolut co-founder Nikolai Storonsky and Freedom owner Timur Turlov, have officially renounced their Russian citizenship.

Background: The total wealth of Russian billionaires reached a record US$625.5 billion, exceeding the previous record of US$606.2 billion recorded in 2021, before the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaRusso-Ukrainian warекономіка
Advertisement:
Transport visa-free regime between Ukraine and EU extended until end of 2025
US and Russia exchange prisoners: woman who donated to Ukraine among those released - WSJ
Ukraine and Georgia resume ferry service
Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces may be dismissed, could receive new position
Thirty drones attack Kyiv overnight: warehouses burn, house destroyed, two people injured – photos
Zelenskyy calls US treasury secretary's approach to minerals deal "wrong"
All News
Russia
Poland confirms transfer of Russian agent to Ukraine
Russia loses 1,410 soldiers over past day
Putin's envoy to visit Washington for meeting with Witkoff – CNN
RECENT NEWS
16:21
Ukraine's PM hopes US will impose harsher sanctions on Russia, Bloomberg says
16:16
Ukrainian PM says minerals deal with US will not harm Ukraine's EU aspirations
14:55
Chinese Foreign Ministry claims to know nothing about 155 of their citizens fighting on Russia's side
14:12
EXPLAINERWho is Karol Nawrocki and could he become President of Poland?
14:09
Ukrainian marines repel Russian assault in Sumy Oblast border area – video
13:30
Transport visa-free regime between Ukraine and EU extended until end of 2025
13:21
Ukrainian soldiers perform blood transfusion with drone-delivered blood under fire
13:12
Russians attack Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring 12 people, including one teenager – photos
13:08
US and Russia exchange prisoners: woman who donated to Ukraine among those released - WSJ
13:05
Former Polish foreign minister criticises government for already refusing to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: