Russians strike Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missile: four killed, over 10 injured – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Russian forces attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih on the afternoon of 2 April, reportedly with a ballistic missile. Initial reports indicate that four people have been killed and fourteen have been injured.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih City Defence Council; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: At 17:03, the Air Force warned of a high-speed target heading towards Kryvyi Rih.

Advertisement:

Lysak reported that the Russians struck a company.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration reported that as of 17:55, four people were confirmed killed. Among those who were injured are a 29-year-old woman and two men aged 35 and 41. Lysak stated that all of them have been taken to hospital.

Residential buildings were damaged, and a fire broke out.

Advertisement:

Vilkul said that the city was hit by a Russian ballistic missile.

Residents are urged to remain in a safe place until the all-clear is given.

As of 18:57, it was reported that another child – a 6-year-old girl – was injured in the attack on Kryvyi Rih. She received medical assistance on the spot.

Meanwhile, an 8-year-old boy is in a serious condition. He is in the trauma care unit. Doctors are providing him with medical assistance.

In total, the attack has left 13 people injured.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also commented on the strike. "All such Russian strikes prove that Ukraine needs a sufficient number of air defence systems and missiles to protect all people in Ukraine from Russian terror. We are working with all our partners towards this goal and we thank everyone who is helping us," he tweeted.

At 19:13, Lysak reported that the fire caused by the strike on Kryvyi Rih had been extinguished by firefighters.

The blast wave damaged a gym, windows in an administrative building and in multi-storey residential buildings in the city. The number of casualties has risen to 14.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!