All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian artist Maria Haiduk, 17, wins illustration award at Bologna book fair

Anastasiia BolshakovaThursday, 3 April 2025, 11:47
Ukrainian artist Maria Haiduk, 17, wins illustration award at Bologna book fair
One of Maria Haiduk's illustrations for the project Killing Gods. Photo: BolognaFiere Viale della Fiera

Ukrainian artist and illustrator Maria Haiduk has won the 59th International Award for Illustration, presented as part of the Bologna Children's Book Fair.

Source: Bologna Children's Book Fair website

Details: Haiduk, a student at the Lviv National Academy of Arts and a native of Kherson, received the award for her project Killing Gods, which explores the issue of ecocide and humanity’s relationship with nature.

Advertisement:

The jury members were impressed by her work and artistic potential, describing her illustrations as balancing "boldness with sensitivity". 

 
Illustration by Maria Haiduk.
Photo: BolognaFiere Viale della Fiera
 
Illustration by Maria Haiduk.
Photo: BolognaFiere Viale della Fiera
 
Illustration by Maria Haiduk.
Photo: BolognaFiere Viale della Fiera

At 17, Haiduk is the youngest-ever winner of the award.

"I sincerely hope that this will help draw more attention to the issue of genocide that humans are committing against nature and animals. I would like to thank my mentors, Ivan Sergeev (Serbia) and Nina Ignatova (Spain), for their guidance, as well as Vitalii Zemlianskii, Dr. sc. nat., for his assistance in writing the scientific text (Zurich, Switzerland)," she wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement:

This year, the competition attracted entries from 4,374 illustrators across 89 countries, who submitted 21,870 artworks. There were 324 finalists, including five illustrators from Ukraine: Maria Haiduk, Oksana Drachkovska, Sofiia Kupriianova, Anna Ivanenko and Olesia Sekeresh.

About the Bologna Illustrators Exhibition

The Bologna Illustrators Exhibition was founded in 1967 and has been held annually since then. The competition showcases the latest trends in illustration, promoting new talent among artists.

All the artists’ works are published in the Illustrators Annual – a comprehensive catalogue for publishers and illustrators worldwide, filled with comments from jury members. Published in Italian and English, it is distributed through international specialised bookshops. It is also published in Japanese by the Japanese Board on Books for Young People (JBBY), in the Republic of Korea by CCOC, and in China by the Dandelion Picture Book House. Each year, after the fair, the exhibition travels on international tours to museums, art galleries and significant libraries in Japan, Korea, China and other countries.

The exhibition is organised as part of the Bologna Children’s Book Fair in Italy.

Background: In 2024, Ukrainian illustrators Polina Doroshenko and Oksana Domashych were among the winners at the exhibition.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

cultureUkrainians
Advertisement:
Transport visa-free regime between Ukraine and EU extended until end of 2025
US and Russia exchange prisoners: woman who donated to Ukraine among those released - WSJ
Ukraine and Georgia resume ferry service
Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces may be dismissed, could receive new position
Thirty drones attack Kyiv overnight: warehouses burn, house destroyed, two people injured – photos
Zelenskyy calls US treasury secretary's approach to minerals deal "wrong"
All News
culture
World Press Photo jury apologises for combining photo of Ukrainian girl with Russian soldier
Ukrainian comics presented at Bologna Children's Book Fair – photos
Two Russian generals served with notice of suspicion for attack on Chernihiv Drama Theatre
RECENT NEWS
16:21
Ukraine's PM hopes US will impose harsher sanctions on Russia, Bloomberg says
16:16
Ukrainian PM says minerals deal with US will not harm Ukraine's EU aspirations
14:55
Chinese Foreign Ministry claims to know nothing about 155 of their citizens fighting on Russia's side
14:12
EXPLAINERWho is Karol Nawrocki and could he become President of Poland?
14:09
Ukrainian marines repel Russian assault in Sumy Oblast border area – video
13:30
Transport visa-free regime between Ukraine and EU extended until end of 2025
13:21
Ukrainian soldiers perform blood transfusion with drone-delivered blood under fire
13:12
Russians attack Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring 12 people, including one teenager – photos
13:08
US and Russia exchange prisoners: woman who donated to Ukraine among those released - WSJ
13:05
Former Polish foreign minister criticises government for already refusing to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: