Canada yet to decide on joining peacekeeping mission in Ukraine after war

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has stated that his country has not yet made a final decision regarding participation in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine following the end of the war.

Source: Carney in an interview with Radio-Canada

Details: Carney stated that Canada's decision to join the peacekeeping efforts would depend on the circumstances.

"Canada is part of the coalition of the willing, led by Macron [France] and Starmer [United Kingdom]. I attended several meetings of this coalition and this was one of the topics of my discussions with those two leaders," he said.

Carney stressed the inadmissibility of reaching any peace agreements that are not supported by Ukraine itself and categorically rejected any possibility of complying with Kremlin ultimatums regarding Ukraine's political leadership.

Quote: "I am very proud of Canada’s role, the role played by Mr Trudeau’s government and the role we are continuing to play, as well as the Canadian people's support for the Ukrainian people."

"For me, any peace agreements are unacceptable if they are not agreed to by Ukraine, as well as any demands by the Russian dictator Putin to replace Volodymyr Zelenskyy as President."

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting with journalists on 4 April, said that military representatives of the coalition of the willing, which is ready to send its troops to Ukraine, would meet regularly over the next few weeks to discuss the details of the peacekeeping mission.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the work of the coalition of the willing to deploy troops to Ukraine during a conversation on Saturday 5 April.

