Nearly one-third of all combat clashes in past 24 hours took place on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Stepan HaftkoTuesday, 8 April 2025, 08:18
Nearly one-third of all combat clashes in past 24 hours took place on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have carried out the highest number of attacks on the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Lyman and Kursk (Russia) fronts over the past 24 hours, with a total of 159 combat engagements.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 8 April

Quote: "Yesterday [7 April], the enemy launched one missile strike and 74 airstrikes, dropping 120 guided aerial bombs. Russian troops conducted over 5,800 attacks, including 134 using multiple-launch rocket systems, and they deployed 2,782 kamikaze UAVs."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, four clashes occurred, with Ukrainian forces repelling assaults near the settlements of Pishchane, Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops attempted to advance 21 times in the vicinity of the settlements of Nadiia, Yampolivka and Torske as well as towards Novoplatonivka, Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Olhivka, Zelenа Dolyna and Nove.

On the Siversk front, three assaults were repelled near the settlement of Hryhorivka.

The Kramatorsk front saw three engagements near the settlements of Kurdiumivka and Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 attacks near the settlements of Dachne, Shcherbynivka, Ozarianivka and Toretsk.

The Pokrovsk front experienced 52 Russian assaults. Ukraine’s defence forces held their ground in the areas of the settlements of Kalynove, Lysivka, Oleksandropil, Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka and Kotlyne and towards Kotliarivka, Malynivka and Serhiivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians launched 12 attacks near the settlements of Bahatyr, Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv and Skudne.

On the Huliaipole front, Russian troops made two unsuccessful attempts to advance towards the village of Shevchenkove.

On the Orikhiv front, eight attacks were repelled near the settlements of Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove and Shcherbaky.

In the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, 21 attacks were repelled. Russian forces also launched five airstrikes using nine guided aerial bombs and carried out 278 artillery attacks, one of them with a multiple-launch rocket system.

No offensive actions were recorded on the Kharkiv and Prydniprovske fronts.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

