All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian soldier apologises for muddy boots on train; railway responds with touching message

Tatiana BugayenkoTuesday, 8 April 2025, 12:54
Ukrainian soldier apologises for muddy boots on train; railway responds with touching message
Soldier apologises for "muddy boots" he wore when boarding a train. Photo: Oleh Mahdych/Depositphotos

Oleh Mahdych, a crew commander from the Hospitallers medical volunteer battalion, has apologised to Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) after boarding a clean Intercity train with muddy combat boots while returning from the frontline.

Source: UP.Life

Details: "These are the feet of a person who just a few hours ago was walking through the combat zone. And now he's riding in a clean Intercity carriage. And he feels so ashamed… Sorry, Ukrzaliznytsia," the soldier wrote, adding that he would clean his boots more carefully next time.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Railways responded to the soldier’s post in the comments, saying that his boots were a symbol of "a war that gives us peace".

"You apologise? And we bow our heads. Because these boots are a symbol. They carry the imprint of the war that gives us peace. They bear the earth you protected. We don’t need clean soles. We need living Heroes. And if you are on an Intercity train – it means we did our part. We brought you to peace. Even if just for a few hours, even for a day – but to peace.

You don’t need to thank us. We thank you. Every day. With every journey," the railway company wrote.

Advertisement:

Oleh Mahdych said the comment brought tears to his eyes.

"I’m sitting here, reading your comment. Took me three minutes to get through it. Because after every sentence, I looked out the window. Hiding my tears.

And then a guy from the café came up. And offered me all kinds of treats. For free. As a thank you to the soldiers. Damn... What are you doing to my nervous system," he replied.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian Railways had created a special ticket reserve for service members and their families.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Trump extends ban on Russian ships entering US ports for another year
"It made me want to throw up": Politico reveals new details of how Europe reacted to Trump-Zelenskyy spat
​​Ukraine and US make "significant" progress in minerals deal talks – Ukraine's economy minister
Russia seeks US approval to use frozen assets for Boeing aircraft purchase, tied to Ukraine ceasefire
Nearly one in five Slovaks want Russia to win war against Ukraine – poll
Denmark to send soldiers for training in Ukraine
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russia's most expensive drone worth over US$300,000 – video
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief confirms existence of Wiesbaden HQ, calling it "our secret weapon"
Four-year-old girl reunited with father after evacuation from Russian-occupied territory
RECENT NEWS
20:49
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast: 3 injured
20:29
Trump extends ban on Russian ships entering US ports for another year
19:23
EXPLAINERWhat will hinder the work of Germany's new government and will Merz become Europe's new leader?
19:15
Zelenskyy says over 40% of weapons used on battlefield are made in Ukraine
18:21
US confirms state secretary and Trump's envoy Witkoff heading to Paris to discuss Ukraine
18:19
After call with Zelenskyy, Finnish President Stubb urges Russia to accept ceasefire
17:47
"It made me want to throw up": Politico reveals new details of how Europe reacted to Trump-Zelenskyy spat
17:23
North Korea has gained over US$20 billion from supporting Russia in Ukraine war
17:22
Russia has violated energy ceasefire over 30 times since 25 March, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports
16:40
EU discusses sending military advisers to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: