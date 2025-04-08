Ukrainian soldier apologises for muddy boots on train; railway responds with touching message

Oleh Mahdych, a crew commander from the Hospitallers medical volunteer battalion, has apologised to Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) after boarding a clean Intercity train with muddy combat boots while returning from the frontline.

Source: UP.Life

Details: "These are the feet of a person who just a few hours ago was walking through the combat zone. And now he's riding in a clean Intercity carriage. And he feels so ashamed… Sorry, Ukrzaliznytsia," the soldier wrote, adding that he would clean his boots more carefully next time.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Railways responded to the soldier’s post in the comments, saying that his boots were a symbol of "a war that gives us peace".

"You apologise? And we bow our heads. Because these boots are a symbol. They carry the imprint of the war that gives us peace. They bear the earth you protected. We don’t need clean soles. We need living Heroes. And if you are on an Intercity train – it means we did our part. We brought you to peace. Even if just for a few hours, even for a day – but to peace.

You don’t need to thank us. We thank you. Every day. With every journey," the railway company wrote.

Advertisement:

Oleh Mahdych said the comment brought tears to his eyes.

"I’m sitting here, reading your comment. Took me three minutes to get through it. Because after every sentence, I looked out the window. Hiding my tears.

And then a guy from the café came up. And offered me all kinds of treats. For free. As a thank you to the soldiers. Damn... What are you doing to my nervous system," he replied.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian Railways had created a special ticket reserve for service members and their families.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!