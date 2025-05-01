Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against several Ukrainian public figures and Russian propagandists

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted a decision by Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, dated 1 May 2025, to impose personal sanctions on several public figures, including Oleksii Arestovych, former non-staff advisor to the head of the President's Office, political analyst Kostiantyn Bondarenko and blogger Myroslav Oleshko.

Source: appropriate decrees on Zelenskyy's website

Details: An annexe to Decree No. 267/2025 lists seven Ukrainian citizens placed under sanctions: Oleksii Arestovych, Kostiantyn Bondarenko, Dmytro Vasylets, Myroslav Oleshko, Pavlo Onishchenko, Oleksandr Semchenko, and Oleksandr Skubchenko.

Russian propagandists Anastasia Kashevarova and Stanislav Bernwald have also been included in the sanctions list.

Additional sanctions have been imposed on 66 other individuals under Decrees No. 268 and No. 269.

Background: On 11 April, Zelenskyy enacted a decision of the National Security and Defence Council, dated 11 April 2025, to impose sanctions on Russian propagandists and target the operations of Russia’s shadow fleet, which Moscow uses to bypass international sanctions.

