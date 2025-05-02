All Sections
Russia strikes major construction firm's base: vehicles burn out, people injured

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 2 May 2025, 12:15
Russia strikes major construction firm's base: vehicles burn out, people injured
The vehicles destroyed in the Russian attack. Photo: Avtomahistral-Pivden

Avtomahistral-Pivden, a Ukrainian road construction and fortification company, has reported that Russian forces attacked its production base in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Avtomahistral-Pivden in a statement

Quote: "Six pieces of equipment used to repair frontline roads have been utterly destroyed. The buildings housing a canteen and employee accommodations have been smashed. Two employees of the base have been injured. One has been taken to hospital."

Details: The statement further noted that the Russian Shahed drone attack on the night of 1-2 May was not the first instance of Moscow targeting the company's equipment, construction sites and bases. Recently, several employees were injured while constructing a fortification along the Donetsk Oblast border.

The company added that it has suffered losses of over UAH 2 billion [approx. US$48 million] since the start of the war.

Background: In February, Avtomahistral-Pivden reported the deaths of its employees constructing fortifications on the Pokrovsk front.

Russo-Ukrainian war
