Azerbaijan accuses Russia of massive cyberattack

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 2 May 2025, 17:40
Ramid Namazov, chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament's commission on countering hybrid threats, claims that Russia was behind the February 2025 cyberattack on the country.

Source: Namazov’s words at a public hearing on 2 May were quoted by Azerbaijan's state news agency APA, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Namazov said that the investigation found that the 20 February cyberattack against Azerbaijani media was carried out by the APT29 group, also known as Cozy Bear, which is linked to Russian military intelligence.

"The activities of APT29, which is engaged in cyber espionage, are mainly directed against government agencies, foreign diplomatic missions, as well as the sectors of politics, defence, energy, media and other critical areas," the MP listed.

He said that the attackers had penetrated the networks of Azerbaijani media systems in advance.

The MP claims that the cyberattack was triggered by the decision of the Azerbaijani authorities on 3 February to close the Russian House in Baku due to violations of the law, as well as a possible closure of the Azerbaijani branch of Sputnik radio.

"It is because of these processes that this politically motivated incident of cyber interference has occurred," Namazov said.

Background:

  • It should be noted that the tensions in Russian-Azerbaijani relations back then coincided with the downing of an Azerbaijan Airlines flight in December 2024 near Grozny.
  • Azerbaijan, according to media reports, has evidence that the plane that crashed in December after being diverted from Russia to Kazakhstan was shot down by the Russian Pantsir-S air defence system.

