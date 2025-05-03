All Sections
Russian forces kill five people in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts over past day

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 May 2025, 08:27
Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast. Stock photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have killed another four people in Donetsk Oblast and one person in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: In particular, the Russians killed three people in Novokhatske and one in Klynove in Donetsk Oblast on 2 May.

Another eight people in the oblast were injured.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and five injured due to Russian aggression in Kherson oblast.

The Russians targeted residential areas of settlements in the oblast, damaging 10 houses. They also destroyed cars.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

