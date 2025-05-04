All Sections
Three civilians killed and over 10 injured in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 4 May 2025, 08:27
Three civilians killed and over 10 injured in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Three civilians were killed and more than 10 injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts on 3 May.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: All three fatalities occurred in Donetsk Oblast – two in the village of Komar and one in the town of Myrnohrad.

Two other people were injured in Donetsk Oblast over the course of the day.

In Kherson Oblast, nine people were injured as a result of Russian attacks.

The reports specify that Russian forces struck critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas of several settlements in the oblast. Two apartment buildings and nine houses were damaged. A gas pipeline, outbuildings, a garage and cars were also hit.

