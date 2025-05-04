All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

One killed and two injured in Sunday's Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 4 May 2025, 14:03
One killed and two injured in Sunday's Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast
The aftermath of the Russian strikes. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

A civilian man was killed in a Russian attack on Sumy Oblast on Sunday 4 May.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: In addition, two people have been injured.

Advertisement:

Russian forces launched guided aerial bombs on residential areas in the village of Velyka Pysarivka, claiming the life of a civilian.

The Russians targeted the town of Bilopillia with multiple-launch rocket systems, damaging houses, the power grid and a gas pipeline.

Two women sought medical assistance.

Advertisement:

The artillery strike has left part of the town without electricity.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

Sumy Oblast
Advertisement:
One killed and two injured in Sunday's Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast
Zelenskyy arrives in Czechia on visit
Zelenskyy after overnight Russian strikes: we need genuine ceasefire, not just for holidays – video
Russian forces attack Dream Town shopping centre in Kyiv
Ukrainian air defence downs 69 out of 165 Russian drones, 80 go off radar
Overnight Russian drone attack on Kyiv: 11 injured, damage reported – photos
All News
Sumy Oblast
Two men injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast
Russians hit industrial facility in Sumy Oblast, causing fire – video
Russians hit Sumy Oblast, damaging houses, kindergarten and cars
RECENT NEWS
14:03
One killed and two injured in Sunday's Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast
13:27
Zelenskyy arrives in Czechia on visit
13:13
Putin "hopes" Russia will not need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine
12:45
Slovak PM Fico criticises Zelenskyy's comment about risks of being in Moscow on 9 May
12:34
Czechia expects Zelenskyy – Prague Castle closed to visitors
12:29
Russians destroy Nova Poshta postal service's depot and office in Izium, Kharkiv Oblast – photos
11:36
Orbán to Zelenskyy: President in Kyiv doesn't decide what Hungarian people think
10:58
Zelenskyy after overnight Russian strikes: we need genuine ceasefire, not just for holidays – video
10:46
Russian forces attack Dream Town shopping centre in Kyiv
10:20
Latest data show 34 injured in large-scale Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: