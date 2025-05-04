One killed and two injured in Sunday's Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast
Sunday, 4 May 2025, 14:03
A civilian man was killed in a Russian attack on Sumy Oblast on Sunday 4 May.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Details: In addition, two people have been injured.
Russian forces launched guided aerial bombs on residential areas in the village of Velyka Pysarivka, claiming the life of a civilian.
The Russians targeted the town of Bilopillia with multiple-launch rocket systems, damaging houses, the power grid and a gas pipeline.
Two women sought medical assistance.
The artillery strike has left part of the town without electricity.
