One killed and two injured in Sunday's Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian strikes. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

A civilian man was killed in a Russian attack on Sumy Oblast on Sunday 4 May.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: In addition, two people have been injured.

Russian forces launched guided aerial bombs on residential areas in the village of Velyka Pysarivka, claiming the life of a civilian.

The Russians targeted the town of Bilopillia with multiple-launch rocket systems, damaging houses, the power grid and a gas pipeline.

Two women sought medical assistance.

The artillery strike has left part of the town without electricity.

