All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Romanian presidential election: Russian hackers attack government websites

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 5 May 2025, 10:31
Romanian presidential election: Russian hackers attack government websites
Photo: Getty Images

A group of Russian hackers attacked several Romanian government and presidential candidate websites on Sunday 4 May as the country voted for its next president in the first round. The attack was carried out by a group known as DDOSIA/NoName057.

Source: Romanian news agency G4media, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The attack hit the website of the Romanian Constitutional Court, the main government portal, the website of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the websites of presidential candidates.

Advertisement:

The National Cybersecurity Directorate said that the sites of the candidates under attack included those of Crin Antonescu, a candidate from the ruling coalition, and Bucharest Mayor Nicușor Dan, an independent candidate.

The hackers claimed responsibility for the cyberattack on their Telegram channel, indicating that the websites of the ministries of interior and justice were among their targets.

Romania's National Cybersecurity Directorate said that the websites listed by the hacker group were already up and running at 14:00 local time.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 4 May, Romania held the first round of the presidential election, which resulted in the victory of pro-Russian far-right leader George Simion with 40.94% of the vote and liberal Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan receiving 20.99%.
  • Dan expressed optimism about his future victory, although he acknowledged that the second round of elections would be difficult.
  • Antonescu conceded his defeat in the election but avoided answering which candidate he would support in the second round.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

RomaniaELECTIONShackersRussia
Advertisement:
Kursk operation has achieved most of its objectives in nine months – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Romanian presidential election: Russian hackers attack government websites
EU will double military aid to Ukraine if Trump fails to persuade Putin to make peace – European commissioner
Ukrainian Air Force releases video of programmer who downed first Kinzhal missile
Zelenskyy on possible provocations on 9 May: If anyone trusts the Russians, they can try it for themselves
Xi Jinping confirms state visit to Russia and attendance at 9 May parade
All News
Romania
Anti-Ukraine Romanian politician claims Ukrainian territories in letter to Putin
Romania's former president calls Trump "butcher from the White House" for weakening Ukraine
Romania confirms that Russian drone crashed on its territory
RECENT NEWS
14:25
Russia's Arctic gas fleet drops Panama flag
14:19
Sumy Oblast authorities urge residents of two border towns to evacuate immediately
14:09
Acting US chargé d'affaires arrives in Kyiv
14:01
Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade releases video showing hybrid air defence system – photos
13:37
Russians attack village in Donetsk Oblast with artillery, killing one
13:22
Zelenskyy begins talks with Czech PM Fiala in Prague
13:16
Putin's spokesperson says meeting with Trump is necessary
13:06
EXPLAINERWhy Poland’s largest opposition party could disappear and what that would mean
13:04
Ukrainian embassy in Slovakia responds to PM Fico's accusations against Zelenskyy
12:34
EU may extend trade visa-free regime for steel and iron from Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: