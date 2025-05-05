Mobile network and internet disruptions reported in Moscow amid Victory Day parade preparations
A significant rise in complaints about mobile network and internet outages has been observed in Moscow and the oblast.
Source: Downdetector
Details: Downdetector’s data indicates that users most frequently report issues with the networks of Tele2, Beeline, MTS, Megafon and Yota.
The Beeline provider advised Moscow residents to temporarily switch to Wi-Fi.
Kremlin-aligned news agency TASS reported that internet access restrictions may be linked to heightened security measures ahead of the upcoming Victory Day, a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May.
Meanwhile, Moscow residents noted that the signal began to disappear precisely during the rehearsal of the air segment of the 9 May parade.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!