Mobile network and internet disruptions reported in Moscow amid Victory Day parade preparations

A significant rise in complaints about mobile network and internet outages has been observed in Moscow and the oblast.

Details: Downdetector’s data indicates that users most frequently report issues with the networks of Tele2, Beeline, MTS, Megafon and Yota.

The Beeline provider advised Moscow residents to temporarily switch to Wi-Fi.

Kremlin-aligned news agency TASS reported that internet access restrictions may be linked to heightened security measures ahead of the upcoming Victory Day, a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May.

Meanwhile, Moscow residents noted that the signal began to disappear precisely during the rehearsal of the air segment of the 9 May parade.

