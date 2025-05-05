All Sections
Mobile network and internet disruptions reported in Moscow amid Victory Day parade preparations

Oleksii ArtemchukMonday, 5 May 2025, 15:20
Mobile network and internet disruptions reported in Moscow amid Victory Day parade preparations
A communication tower. Photo: Getty Images

A significant rise in complaints about mobile network and internet outages has been observed in Moscow and the oblast.

Source: Downdetector

Details: Downdetector’s data indicates that users most frequently report issues with the networks of Tele2, Beeline, MTS, Megafon and Yota.

The Beeline provider advised Moscow residents to temporarily switch to Wi-Fi.

Kremlin-aligned news agency TASS reported that internet access restrictions may be linked to heightened security measures ahead of the upcoming Victory Day, a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May.

Meanwhile, Moscow residents noted that the signal began to disappear precisely during the rehearsal of the air segment of the 9 May parade.

