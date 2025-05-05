Russians attack Nikopol district, injuring three women

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the Nikopol district. Photo: Serhii Lysak

Three women were injured in a Russian attack on the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on 5 May.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Lysak: "Three people were injured in the Nikopol district as a result of a Russian attack. They are women aged 43, 65 and 70. They were provided with the medical aid they needed.

Advertisement:

In general, the enemy was targeting the district centre and the Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas. They were using UAVs and heavy artillery." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The attacks damaged infrastructure and an administrative building of a company. A total of 13 houses were damaged, and another caught fire. The attack damaged seven outbuildings, cars and a gas pipeline.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!