Tetyana OliynykMonday, 5 May 2025, 20:10
Russians attack Nikopol district, injuring three women
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the Nikopol district. Photo: Serhii Lysak

Three women were injured in a Russian attack on the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on 5 May.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Lysak: "Three people were injured in the Nikopol district as a result of a Russian attack. They are women aged 43, 65 and 70. They were provided with the medical aid they needed.

In general, the enemy was targeting the district centre and the Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas. They were using UAVs and heavy artillery." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The attacks damaged infrastructure and an administrative building of a company. A total of 13 houses were damaged, and another caught fire. The attack damaged seven outbuildings, cars and a gas pipeline.

