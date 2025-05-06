FAO to allocate US$150m to Ukrainian farmers

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) will allocate US$150 million to support rural communities in Ukraine affected by the war. It has announced the launch of a two-year Emergency and Early Recovery Response Plan (EERRP).

Source: press service for FAO, as reported by Ukrinform news agency

Details: The plan for 2025–2026 aims to assist more than 500,000 vulnerable people. By resuming their work, affected farmers will contribute to ensuring the country’s food security.

FAO plans to provide agricultural resources to the most vulnerable rural households and small-scale farmers affected by the war. The plan also includes clearing agricultural land of explosive remnants.

It also covers long-term early recovery measures, including support for production capacity, access to markets and the provision of technical assistance.

"This plan comes at a time when Ukrainian farmers are still facing enormous challenges – from mined fields and destroyed infrastructure to limited access to markets. Through the EERRP 2025–2026, FAO continues supporting Ukraine’s efforts to address the impact of the war, particularly in rural areas near the front line," said Mohammed Azouqa, acting Head of the FAO Office in Ukraine.

The World Bank’s data indicates that damages and losses in Ukraine’s agricultural sector from February 2022 to December 2024 are estimated at nearly US$84 billion. The irrigation sector alone sustained damage worth US$1.6 billion. Warehouses, farms, perennial crops, equipment and harvested products were destroyed.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that the annual application process for Ukrainian farmers to join the programme for compensating the cost of demining farmland had begun. The state budget has allocated UAH 1 billion (about US$24 million) for this programme.

It was also reported that the government extended funding for the state programme supporting farmers cultivating up to 120 hectares of land or keeping up to 100 cows, 500 goats and/or sheep.

