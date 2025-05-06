All Sections
Russians shell village in Kherson Oblast with artillery, killing woman

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 6 May 2025, 14:20
Russians shell village in Kherson Oblast with artillery, killing woman
The monument at the entrance to Kherson Oblast. Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces shelled the village of Komyshany in Kherson Oblast on 6 May, killing a woman.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At around 11:00, the enemy attacked the village with artillery. Sadly, a 55-year-old woman received fatal injuries as a result of the shelling."

Details: Prokudin expressed his condolences to the family and loved ones of the woman who had been killed.

The data of the oblast military administration indicates that over the past 24 hours, 33 settlements in the oblast, including the city of Kherson, were under the Russian drone attacks, artillery shelling and airstrikes.

Russian troops targeted social infrastructure and residential areas of settlements in the oblast, damaging two apartment buildings and nine houses. The Russians also damaged a cell tower, gas pipelines, a warehouse and cars.

One person was killed and three others injured as a result of the Russian attacks.

Kherson OblastRusso-Ukrainian warcasualties
