Russia plans to produce over 600 Kh-101 missiles in 2025 – Ukrainian news agency

Russia is planning a significant increase in the production of Kh-101 cruise missiles in 2025, raising serious concerns within the international community. The Kremlin intends to produce 633 Kh-101 missiles in 2025 and another 223 in 2026, according to an investigation by Channel 24, a Ukrainian TV channel.

Source: Channel 24

Details: Investigators have obtained documents indicating that the Russian defence holding company TRV-Engineering plays a key role in procuring components for the production of these missiles.

Russia is known to be experiencing a shortage of electronic components due to sanctions, but is actively seeking alternative supply routes, particularly via China and Belarus.

The documents indicate that Kh-101 production has risen from 56 missiles per year in 2021 to 50 per month in 2025. This increase has been made possible by factories operating in three shifts and the use of smuggled components. However, some of the missiles may turn out to be faulty or may be destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces during attacks on Russian military facilities before they can be used.

Experts note that such production rates may suggest Russia is preparing for new phases of the war, including possible strikes against NATO member states in the Baltic region.

Western countries are expected to continue tightening sanctions to restrict the Kremlin's access to critical weapons components.

