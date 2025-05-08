All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia plans to produce over 600 Kh-101 missiles in 2025 – Ukrainian news agency

Thursday, 8 May 2025, 10:47
Russia plans to produce over 600 Kh-101 missiles in 2025 – Ukrainian news agency
Photo: Mezha Media

Russia is planning a significant increase in the production of Kh-101 cruise missiles in 2025, raising serious concerns within the international community. The Kremlin intends to produce 633 Kh-101 missiles in 2025 and another 223 in 2026, according to an investigation by Channel 24, a Ukrainian TV channel.

Source: Channel 24; Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Investigators have obtained documents indicating that the Russian defence holding company TRV-Engineering plays a key role in procuring components for the production of these missiles.

Advertisement:

Russia is known to be experiencing a shortage of electronic components due to sanctions, but is actively seeking alternative supply routes, particularly via China and Belarus.

The documents indicate that Kh-101 production has risen from 56 missiles per year in 2021 to 50 per month in 2025. This increase has been made possible by factories operating in three shifts and the use of smuggled components. However, some of the missiles may turn out to be faulty or may be destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces during attacks on Russian military facilities before they can be used.

Experts note that such production rates may suggest Russia is preparing for new phases of the war, including possible strikes against NATO member states in the Baltic region.

Advertisement:

Western countries are expected to continue tightening sanctions to restrict the Kremlin's access to critical weapons components.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiaweapons
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy addresses Ukrainians in a Remembrance Day speech: Evil cannot be appeased
Ukrainians regain positions near Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast
War in Ukraine among key topics at meeting between Trump and Canadian PM – CBC News
Zelenskyy: Absolutely fair that Russian sky is equally unsettled today
Small group of MEPs to visit Moscow on Victory Day
Ukrainian drones hit two key defence plants in Russia
All News
Russia
Over 27,000 applications have been submitted to register of losses caused by Russia's war
Russia loses 1,200 soldiers and 50 artillery systems over past day
Partisans disrupt communication at military facilities in Russia's Moscow Oblast – photos, video
RECENT NEWS
11:04
Chinese soldiers to march on Red Square at Victory Day parade
10:50
Ukrainian President's Office reports on new ceasefire talks with US and European officials
10:47
Russia plans to produce over 600 Kh-101 missiles in 2025 – Ukrainian news agency
10:35
Estonian foreign minister says Europe can't "gift" €240 billion in frozen Russian assets to Putin
10:08
Russians drop guided aerial bombs on Sumy Oblast at night, killing 1 person and injuring 2 – photos, video
09:43
Zelenskyy addresses Ukrainians in a Remembrance Day speech: Evil cannot be appeased
09:43
Three civilians injured in Russian drone attack on car in Kharkiv Oblast – photo
09:04
No Russian drones seen on 8 May morning, airstrikes intensify in Sumy Oblast
09:02
Ukrainians regain positions near Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast
08:56
New German foreign minister: Europe will defend and support Ukraine with all means
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: