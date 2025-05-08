Russia builds new factory for explosives production – Reuters

Russia is building a new large factory for the production of explosives in Siberia.

Source: Reuters

Quote: "Increasing the supply of explosives available to fill munitions is critical to Russia’s war effort in Ukraine. A Reuters analysis of documents and satellite imagery finds that the new production line could boost its firepower significantly."

Details: Reuters reported that a large-scale expansion of the plant in Siberia is underway. It should help increase the production of powerful explosives used in artillery shells and other ammunition in the war. Currently, Moscow is forced to import huge quantities of shells from North Korea, while its own ammunition reserves are dwindling.

According to documents cited by Reuters, the new production line is being built at a plant owned by the state-owned defence company Sverdlov Plant. This is a large manufacturer of explosives.

According to Reuters, Russian plans can be traced "in dozens of documents posted by the ministry's General Directorate for Special Construction on the state procurement website between February 2023 and September 2024".

In addition, information can be found in procurement documents, which invited bids to participate in the creation of the necessary infrastructure.

According to Reuters' calculations, the production capacity would be sufficient, for example, to supply 1.28 million Russian 152 mm artillery shells with explosives.

Background:

Earlier, Ekonomichna Pravda wrote that Russia had significantly increased the production of long-range drones. It is constantly testing new tactics and technologies to achieve its goals.

However, Ukraine produces interceptor drones, hundreds of which have already shot down Russian reconnaissance and attack UAVs on almost all key fronts. The anti-aircraft FPV drone differs from the conventional one in its higher speed and more powerful battery for long-range flights.

According to Ekonomichna Pravda sources, several teams of developers are working on adapting this solution against kamikaze drones. To do this, Ukrainian FPV drones need to become even faster and be equipped with night-vision cameras.

Earlier, it was also reported that Russia is facing a severe shortage of personnel for defence companies: such factories are looking for tens of thousands of new employees.

The production of weapons and military equipment has increased sharply due to the war being waged by Russia. There is a shortage of suitable personnel on the labour market, and the search for workers sometimes takes months. As a result, there is growing demand for shift workers in the industry, and some defence plants are actively recruiting young people.

