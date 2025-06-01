All Sections
Russians kill 2 civilians and injure 15 in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 1 June 2025, 08:28
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian attacks killed one civilian in Kherson Oblast and one civilian in Donetsk Oblast on 31 May.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Eight more civilians sustained injuries in Kherson Oblast.

Russian forces attacked critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas of settlements across the oblast. Five apartment buildings and seven houses were damaged. The Russians also damaged a gas pipeline, outbuildings and a car.

In Donetsk Oblast, one civilian was killed in the town of Rodynske.

Seven people were injured in the oblast during the day: two in Sloviansk, two in Novodonetske and one each in Rodynske, Pokrovsk and Mykolaipillia.

