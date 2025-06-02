UK to build 12 nuclear submarines in preparation for potential war with Russia – The Sunday Times

The United Kingdom has announced plans to build 12 new nuclear submarines in preparation for potential armed aggression from Russia.

Source: The Sunday Times

Details: According to The Sunday Times, the UK is planning to construct 12 new nuclear attack submarines to replace the seven existing Astute-class submarines equipped with conventional weapons and to complement the four Trident nuclear missile strategic submarines that form the sea-based component of the UK’s nuclear deterrent.

The new submarines are expected to enter service by the late 2030s.

They will be part of the AUKUS trilateral security pact signed between the UK, the US and Australia in 2021. The alliance provides for the sharing of military technology and intelligence and the joint development of submarines. The total number of submarines ordered under AUKUS will reach 20.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will also promise to invest £15 billion (around US$20 billion) in a nuclear warhead development programme.

The Sunday Times noted that this is the first time the UK has revealed both the number of nuclear attack submarines to replace the Astute class and the scale of investment in warhead development programmes.

Details about the rearmament of the British forces are expected to be outlined in the UK government's strategic defence review, which will be published on Monday 2 June.

Defence Secretary John Healey said that the UK must be ready for armed attack from Russia and that the review will send a "message to Moscow" about the country’s readiness for combat.

The 130-page document will also recommend putting the UK armed forces on a state of combat readiness in response to the "immediate and pressing" threat from Russia.

Background: Prior to that, The Sunday Times reported that the UK government is negotiating with the Pentagon to purchase US F-35A Lightning stealth fighters capable of launching tactical nuclear weapons.

