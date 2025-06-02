All Sections
Russia launches over 590 attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast: five killed, nine injured

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 2 June 2025, 07:16
Russia launches over 590 attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast: five killed, nine injured
Damaged roof. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The Russians have launched 593 attacks on 16 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past day, killing five people.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Five people were killed and nine injured in enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The occupiers launched 593 attacks on 16 settlements in the oblast over the past day."

Details: In particular, the Russians launched one missile strike on Zaporizhzhia and conducted 12 airstrikes on Ternuvate, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne and Kopani.

In addition, 351 UAVs of various types (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka and Vasynivka.

Six multiple-launch rocket system strikes hit Kamianske, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka and Luhivske.

A total of 223 artillery attacks targeted Bilenke, Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

Another 56 reports were received about damage to apartments, houses, cars and infrastructure facilities.

