Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures three people, damages medical facility, shop and power line

Three men have been injured and a medical facility, fire station and shop have been damaged in a Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor has been attacking Nikopol district relentlessly from the evening to the morning. Artillery strikes were conducted, kamikaze drones were used and munitions were dropped from UAVs."

Details: Lysak said the city of Nikopol and the Marhanets hromada were under attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

He reported that three men aged 68, 51 and 72 had been injured. All of them have been hospitalised in a moderate condition.

In addition, a medical facility, fire station and shop were damaged and a power line was hit.

