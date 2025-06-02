All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures three people, damages medical facility, shop and power line

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 2 June 2025, 08:06
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures three people, damages medical facility, shop and power line
Person being evacuated. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Three men have been injured and a medical facility, fire station and shop have been damaged in a Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor has been attacking Nikopol district relentlessly from the evening to the morning. Artillery strikes were conducted, kamikaze drones were used and munitions were dropped from UAVs."

Advertisement:

Details: Lysak said the city of Nikopol and the Marhanets hromada were under attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

He reported that three men aged 68, 51 and 72 had been injured. All of them have been hospitalised in a moderate condition.

In addition, a medical facility, fire station and shop were damaged and a power line was hit.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks with Russia
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and Iskander missiles overnight: air defence downs 52 UAVs
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures six people, including children
Zelenskyy on Ukrainian operation targeting aircraft in Russia: 117 drones were used and "office" was next to FSB HQ
Zelenskyy changes composition of delegation for talks with Russia in Istanbul
Ukrainian Ground Forces commander resigns
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Two injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring three people
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures two people, damages business, homes and ambulance – photos
RECENT NEWS
10:33
Czechia reacts to Ukrainian strike on Russian strategic aircraft
10:02
Sweden tightens monitoring of Russian tankers
09:51
Russian aerial bomb attack on Donetsk Oblast kills woman and damages houses, power lines and gas pipeline
09:37
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks with Russia
09:19
Russian secret services try to recruit Ukrainians in Europe – Ukrainian intelligence
09:12
Russians strike business facility in Chernihiv Oblast, sparking large fire – photos
08:44
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and Iskander missiles overnight: air defence downs 52 UAVs
08:27
Russians conduct over 80 attacks on Pokrovsk and two more fronts over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
08:06
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures three people, damages medical facility, shop and power line
07:28
Russia loses 1,140 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: