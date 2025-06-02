All Sections
Russians shell Kherson, killing man and injuring 5-year-old – video

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 2 June 2025, 11:37
Aftermath of a Russian attack. Photo: screenshot of the video by Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces fired artillery on Kherson’s Korabelnyi district on the morning of 2 June, killing a local resident and injuring a 5-year-old child.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Quote: "The occupiers fired artillery on residential buildings, destroying facades and roofs and breaking windows."

Details: Prokudin stated that a Kherson resident who was on the street received fatal injuries. He expressed condolences to the man’s family.

In addition, a 5-year-old boy suffered a blast injury and concussion in the attack. He is in hospital under medical supervision.

Kherson OblastRusso-Ukrainian warcasualties
Kherson Oblast
