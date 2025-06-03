All Sections
Russians strike central Sumy, killing three and injuring 20 – photos, video

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 3 June 2025, 11:15
Russians strike central Sumy, killing three and injuring 20 – photos, video
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kordon.Media

Russian troops launched a strike on the central part of the city of Sumy on the morning of Tuesday 2 June. It was reported that three people had been killed and 20 more, including a 17-year-old teenager, had sustained injuries.  

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; local media outlet Kordon.Media on Facebook

Quote: "The Russians targeted vehicles in the centre of Sumy. Early reports indicate casualties. Two cars were completely destroyed by fire at the site of the strike."

The aftermath of the attack
Photo: Kordon.Media

Details: The authorities stated that the type of weapon is being established and the aftermath of the attack is being clarified. Emergency workers are working at the scene.

Kordon.Media reported that one person had been killed and at least three others injured as a result of the strike on the city.

Later, Sumy Oblast Military Administration confirmed that one person had been killed in the Russian strike on the city centre in Sumy. "Many people have been injured. They are being taken to medical facilities in the city of Sumy," the administration stated.

Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that two people were killed and about 20 injured in the Russian attack, including a 17-year-old teenager. Some people are in a serious condition.

A medical facility, cars and residential buildings were damaged by the strikes.

A headquarters has been set up to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack.

The State Emergency Service reported that three people were killed in the strike on Sumy.

 

In one of the city's districts, a shell hit the road surface. The explosion set a car on fire, but the fire was quickly extinguished.

In another neighbourhood, an apartment building was damaged, but there was no major destruction or fire. Three houses, a warehouse, a garage, four cars and one of the hospital buildings were also damaged. The area is still being checked out.

Rescue workers, medics and law enforcement are working at the scene.

