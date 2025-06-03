All Sections
Ukrainian armoured vehicle GYURZA-02 codified and being prepared for serial production – photos

Yevheniia HubinaTuesday, 3 June 2025, 13:37
GYURZA-02. Photo: UkrArmoTech

Ukrainian company UkrArmoTech has announced the successful completion of the codification of its new GYURZA-02 armoured combat vehicle. 

Source: UkrArmoTech on Facebook

Details: The company specified that it took six months to go from the conceptual idea to the production of the first manufactured samples of the armoured personnel carrier. During this time, the vehicle has been tested and is now ready for serial production.

GYURZA-02
Photo: UkrArmoTech
 
 
 

UkrArmoTech’s website writes that this armoured combat vehicle has high dynamic qualities, increased cross-country ability and smooth running, and the ability to cover long distances at a high average speed.

One of the main advantages of the vehicle is its specialised chassis, which is manufactured to the company's order.

"To increase the vehicle's cross-country ability and manoeuvrability in difficult conditions, taking into account the weight of the armoured capsule, an independent suspension on double wishbones, a drive, a central tyre inflation system and other elements of the running system were designed," UkrArmoTech's website states.

The company says that the GYURZA-02 can move without restriction in dense urban traffic and is suitable for use on all types of roads and off-road in temperate climates.

GYURZA-02 can accommodate 10+1 crew members and reach speeds of up to 110 km/h. According to UkrArmoTech, the APC provides all-round armour protection for the crew, troops and internal equipment under fire not lower than Level2/Level3 of NATO STANAG 4569.

Background: UkrArmoTech has recently shipped the first batch of UAT-TISA armoured vehicles manufactured by order of the Ukrainian defence forces.

