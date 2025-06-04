Ukrainian Chief-1 drone designed to hunt enemy UAVs has been approved for use by Ukraine's Armed Forces

Photo: Main Directorate of Support for the Lifecycle of Weapons and Military Equipment

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has codified and approved the Ukrainian-made Chief-1 unmanned aerial vehicle for use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Main Directorate of Support for the Lifecycle of Weapons and Military Equipment

Details: The Defence Ministry reported that the drone is designed to destroy enemy aircraft or troops with a module that fires shotgun shells.

"Chief-1 has a lightweight and durable frame, powerful engines, high manoeuvrability, and a design suitable for aerial combat," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The Defence Ministry added that the drones are equipped with automatic recognition systems and can achieve the optimal distance for hitting a target. They can fire in manual or automatic mode.

"Chief-1 destroys enemy FPVs, bombers, individual models of spotters and scouts," the Ministry of Defence said.

Background:

The Latvian company Origin Robotics recently unveiled the Blaze interceptor, an autonomous AI-powered solution for countering enemy drones.

Blaze combines computer vision and AI-based radar tracking for accurate engagement of airborne targets. Ukraine is considered a potential first user of the development.

