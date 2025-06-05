All Sections
Russia drops four guided bombs on Kherson's centre, injuring two men

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 5 June 2025, 09:39
Consequences of the Russian attack on Kherson. Photo: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces dropped four guided bombs on the centre of Kherson on 5 June, damaging the Kherson Oblast State Administration building and destroying the entrance to a high-rise building. Two men are known to have been injured, and four more people were rescued from the basement by emergency services.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The building of Kherson Oblast State Administration, which had been repeatedly attacked by the Russians before, suffered even greater damage as a result of the strikes. The entrance to a high-rise building was also destroyed, and windows were broken and facades damaged in surrounding buildings."

Details: At least five apartment buildings, an administrative building, and an educational institution have been damaged.

Two men, aged 74 and 68, are known to have been injured. They are under the supervision of doctors.

Rescue workers also freed four people from a blocked basement. They did not require medical assistance.

