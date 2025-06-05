All Sections
Ukrainian forces hit Iskander ballistic missile launchers in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – video

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 5 June 2025, 10:54
screenshot

Ukrainian defence forces launched a precision missile strike on a Russian missile unit near the town of Klintsy in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast on 5 June.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: It is reported that a Russian unit of the 26th missile brigade was preparing a strike, presumably on Kyiv. Due to operational reconnaissance and coordination of Ukrainian units, the attack was prevented.

Early reports indicate that as a result of the strike, one Russian Iskander missile launcher detonated, and two more were seriously damaged.

Russian losses are being confirmed. There were no casualties among the civilian population.

General StaffRussia
Ukrainian forces hit Iskander ballistic missile launchers in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – video
