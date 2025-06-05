Ukrainian company Skyeton to manufacture Raybird drones in EU – video

Skyeton, a Ukrainian manufacturer of unmanned aerial systems, has demonstrated the production of Raybird drones in the European Union.

Details: The company's press release states that the drones are already being delivered to customers in partner countries.

Production is organised at a plant in Slovakia owned by the Tropozond company, which is part of the Skyeton Group. The company conducted a short video tour of its new production facilities, demonstrating the process of creating drones.

Skyeton is known for its unmanned aerial systems (UAS), in particular the Raybird-3 system, which is one of its key developments. Raybird-3 is a modern unmanned system designed for reconnaissance missions and search and rescue operations. It has two modifications: civilian and military ACS-3. The military version is equipped with protection against electronic warfare and is capable of flying in automatic mode. The drone can stay in the air for over 24 hours, covering 2,000 km, and the operator can control it from a distance of up to 240 km.

Background: Recently, the company announced a strategic partnership with Danish company Quadsat, which specialises in radio frequency research. Together, they will develop an aviation radio-electronic reconnaissance complex based on a special Danish-made QS RF Locator suspension module and the Ukrainian ACS-3 Raybird UAV.

