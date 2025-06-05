Ukraine's defence minister: aid to Ukraine under the "Danish model" will increase to €1.3 billion

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov has stated that defence support for Ukraine under the "Danish model" is set to increase to €1.3 billion in 2025.

Source: "European Pravda", citing Ruslan Umerov’s post on Facebook

Details: As noted by Ukraine's defence minister, the first tranche of €428 million from Denmark, Sweden, Canada, Norway and Iceland will soon be allocated to the production of Ukrainian weapons: artillery, strike drones, missiles and anti-tank weapons.

Quote: "This decision is the result of our conversation with my colleague and friend Troels Lund Poulsen, Danish Minister of Defence."

Defence support for Ukraine based on the Danish model will scale up to €1.3 billion by 2025.

"Part of these funds will come from income from frozen Russian assets."

Ruslan Umerov also announced "new strategic decisions – both for investments by Ukrainian companies in Ramstein countries and for the deployment of European defence companies' production facilities in Ukraine."

Background:

At the Ramstein meeting the day before, Ukraine and its partner countries agreed to establish a defence production mechanism.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also called on partners at Ramstein to invest more in Ukraine's defence industry.

