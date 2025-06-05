All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's defence minister: aid to Ukraine under the "Danish model" will increase to €1.3 billion

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 5 June 2025, 12:20
Ukraine's defence minister: aid to Ukraine under the Danish model will increase to €1.3 billion
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov has stated that defence support for Ukraine under the "Danish model" is set to increase to €1.3 billion in 2025.

Source: "European Pravda", citing Ruslan Umerov’s post on Facebook

Details: As noted by Ukraine's defence minister, the first tranche of €428 million from Denmark, Sweden, Canada, Norway and Iceland will soon be allocated to the production of Ukrainian weapons: artillery, strike drones, missiles and anti-tank weapons. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "This decision is the result of our conversation with my colleague and friend Troels Lund Poulsen, Danish Minister of Defence."

Defence support for Ukraine based on the Danish model will scale up to €1.3 billion by 2025.

Quote: "Part of these funds will come from income from frozen Russian assets." 

Ruslan Umerov also announced "new strategic decisions – both for investments by Ukrainian companies in Ramstein countries and for the deployment of European defence companies' production facilities in Ukraine."

Background:

  •  At the Ramstein meeting the day before, Ukraine and its partner countries agreed to establish a defence production mechanism.
  • Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also called on partners at Ramstein to invest more in Ukraine's defence industry.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian waraid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Slovakia's parliament votes to block new sanctions against Russia
Kremlin explains how and when Moscow will respond to Ukrainian attacks on military airfields
Trump impressed by Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web but concerned about consequences
NYT: Trump disappointed in both Putin and Zelenskyy but treats them differently
Ukrainian forces hit Iskander ballistic missile launchers in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – video
UpdatedRussia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with drones: five killed, including child – photos
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Night drone attack on Pryluky, Chernihiv Oblast: family of local firefighter head killed – photo
Almost 170 battles on front line, with over 60 Russian attacks repelled on Pokrovsk front
Russia loses 930 soldiers and 39 artillery systems over past day
RECENT NEWS
15:24
US acknowledges Russia as biggest threat in Euro-Atlantic area
15:15
Japan to provide Ukraine with US$3bn loan from frozen Russian assets
14:53
Ukrainian top official responds to Putin's remarks on political culture, accuses Moscow of hypocrisy
14:53
Transfer of Ramstein leadership to UK and Germany was planned by US – US defence secretary
14:53
Pope urges Putin to make "gesture" towards peace during first phone call
14:48
Slovakia's parliament votes to block new sanctions against Russia
14:19
Five countries bolster Ukraine's Electronic Warfare Coalition at Ramstein format meeting
14:01
Sweden commits €50m to NATO training and support for Ukraine
13:58
Kremlin explains how and when Moscow will respond to Ukrainian attacks on military airfields
13:56
Off track from Europe: who in Kyiv is undermining Ukraine's European integration?
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: