Russia strikes Chernihiv overnight: four injured and more people may be trapped under rubble – photos

The Russians launched a combined attack on the city of Chernihiv on the night of 5-6 June, using Geran-2 kamikaze drones, an Iskander-M ballistic missile and a cruise missile. Four civilians have been injured and residential infrastructure damaged, with people possibly trapped under the rubble.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: At least 14 explosions were heard during the Russian strike on Chernihiv. A residential area was hit, damaging both apartment blocks and houses. At least four civilians were injured: three received medical aid on site and one man was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

One of the local businesses and infrastructure facilities were also damaged in the attack. Emergency workers are conducting search and rescue operations, as there may still be people trapped under the rubble.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Part of the city has been left without electricity and power engineers are working to restore the electricity supply.

